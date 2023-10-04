Audi India reports 88% growth in sale, beats 2022 sales in first 9 months

German luxury carmaker Audi India reported an 88 per cent growth in retail sales during the first nine months of this calendar year, with sales reaching 5,530 units, largely due to its SUV line-up. This figure has already surpassed the entire 2022 sales by 1,343 units.

During the January to September period, the Audi SUV range witnessed a remarkable 187 per cent growth. The introduction of new models such as the Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3, and Q3 Sportback, coupled with sustained demand for the A4, A6, Q5, and other models, contributed to this surge.

The third quarter (July-September) was particularly strong for the company, contributing 37 per cent of the total sales for the year. Audi India sold 1,950 units in the January-March quarter, 1,524 units in the April-June quarter, and 2,056 units in the July-September period. In contrast, the company sold 4,187 units in 2022, marking a 27 per cent growth.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, "With the upcoming festive season, we anticipate sustained demand, especially for our best-sellers like the A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, and Q8. Our recent introductions, the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, equipped with a notable 114 kWh battery, ensures we have the most diverse EV portfolio in our segment. We are optimistic about the festive season demand for our electric range, which includes pioneering EV supercars like the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.”

Attributing the impressive sales performance to robust demand, luxury segment expansion, changing demographics, and favourable economic factors, Dhillon noted that one out of every four customers is now a repeat Audi client, indicating high customer satisfaction. "We're on a trajectory of growth. Our aim is sustainable, profitable business, and we anticipate ending the year with significant double-digit growth," he further elaborated.

In addition, Audi's pre-owned car business, "Audi Approved: plus", saw a 63 per cent growth from January to September 2023. The brand, with 25 Audi Approved: plus facilities spread across major hubs in India, plans to expand its pre-owned car network to 27 facilities by the close of 2023.

