Audi India to hike prices of vehicles by up to 2% from January 2024

The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024 and will be across the model range, Audi India said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Audi Q5

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
German luxury car maker Audi on Monday said it will hike prices of its vehicles in India by up to 2 per cent from January next year citing rising input and operational costs.

The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024 and will be across the model range, Audi India said in a statement.

"Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand's premium price positioning," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

He further said, "the price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers."

Audi India sells a range of vehicles from Q3 SUV to sports car RSQ8 priced between Rs 42.77 lakh and Rs 2.22 crore.

Topics :Audiautomobile manufacturerautomobile industryCars

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

