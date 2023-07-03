Home / Companies / News / Tata Group job opening ads for UK cell developer hints at local factory

Tata Group job opening ads for UK cell developer hints at local factory

The plant is set to make batteries for Jaguar Land Rover's planned range o fully electric models that are due from 2024.

Bloomberg
Tata Group

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Joshua Gallu

Tata Group has posted job openings for a UK-based cell developer and construction project manager, suggesting the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to locate its new battery factory in Britain. 
The job advertisements, posted on LinkedIn, are for Tata’s battery-cell operation Agratas, which is building two factories — one in India and one in Europe. 
The ads didn’t say whether the factory would be in the UK, only that the positions would be based in Coventry, where Jaguar Land Rover currently produces cars. A decision in favor of the UK would secure the future of JLR’s plants in the country, following an intense competition with Spanish authorities. The plant will have an eventual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours.

A UK factory would mark a significant win for government and auto industry, which has been struggling to compete with European Union and US incentives for green-technology investments such as battery sites. The UK’s earlier cellmaking hopeful Britishvolt Ltd. this year fell into administration. 
The plant is set to make batteries for Jaguar Land Rover’s planned range of fully electric models that are due from 2024. 


Also Read

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track: Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Jaguar Land Rover sees December quarter free cash flow above $485 million

Jaguar Land Rover reports 5.9% jump in retail sales in Q3, wholesale up 15%

Interest rate hikes, global inflationary pressures may impact demand: JLR

Prestige Estates plans to make $195 mn housing project debut in Indian mkt

Spicejet repays last Rs 25 cr to settle City Union Bank's Rs 100 cr loan

Mahindra Lifespaces gets into plotted development with 'Lakefront Estates'

IndusInd Bank says all dues cleared by ZEEL, NCLAT disposes of appeal

India key to expansion, focus on localisation here: US-based First Solar

Topics :Jaguar Land Rover IndiaTata Motors Jaguar Land RoverTata groupTata MotorsJaguar Land Rover

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story