Tata Group job opening ads for UK cell developer hints at local factory

Tata Group has posted job openings for a UK-based cell developer and construction project manager, suggesting the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to locate its new battery factory in Britain.

The ads didn’t say whether the factory would be in the UK, only that the positions would be based in Coventry, where Jaguar Land Rover currently produces cars. A decision in favor of the UK would secure the future of JLR’s plants in the country, following an intense competition with Spanish authorities. The plant will have an eventual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours.

The job advertisements, posted on LinkedIn, are for Tata’s battery-cell operation Agratas, which is building two factories — one in India and one in Europe.