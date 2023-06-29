Audit member 'incapacitated', can't declare FY23 results: SpiceJet



IndiGo -- the only other listed airline in India -- declared its FY23 result on May 18 this year. A key member of SpiceJet's audit committee is medically incapacitated so the airline has not been able to declare its 2022-23 (FY23) result till date, it said on Thursday.



The cash-strapped airline added that it "could not hold the meeting of Audit Committee and Board Members in the past for approval of financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 due to ongoing medical incapacitation of a key member of its Audit Committee". "SpiceJet Limited (the “Company”) shall be declaring its financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 in the coming weeks and the intimation about the same shall be provided to the exchange in due course," the airline told the BSE on Thursday.