Home / Companies / News / ICICI Securities to be 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank upon delisting

ICICI Securities to be 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank upon delisting

Public shareholders of the broking firm to get 67 shares of ICICI Bank for each 100 shares of ICICI Securities

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Securities will delist and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of parent ICICI Bank, the broking firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday after its board meeting.
The company stated that the board of directors had approved the delisting plans and agreed on a share swap ratio. The public shareholders of ICICI Securities would be allotted 67 shares of ICICI Bank for 100 shares each of the brokerage firm.

The delisting plans still need the approval from ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities’ shareholders and creditors, the Reserve Bank of India, National Company Law Tribunal, stock exchanges, and other regulatory and statutory bodies.
Citing reasons for the delisting, ICICI Bank said, "The securities broking business is inherently cyclical as it is significantly dependent on macro-economic environment and buoyancy in equities market. ICICI Securities is a low capital consuming business and the internal accruals are more than adequate to fund business growth."

As of March 2023, the promoter of the company, ICICI Bank, held 74.85 per cent in the broking firm while 25.15 per cent remained with public shareholders. The bank added that it is not expected to be required to make any additional capital infusion into its subsidiary.
“The public shareholders of ICICI Securities would get access to a much larger and more diversified business with greater stability in revenue. ICICI Securities' public shareholders would also receive a more liquid stock, which is owned by public shareholders,” said the company.

In the exchange filing, the company has also pointed out that the share exchange ratio is at a premium of the closing price before the announcement of the delisting plans.
After the announcement, the shares jumped to their 52-week high of Rs 650 apiece. The stock closed at Rs 614.3 on the BSE at the close on Wednesday. Against the issue price of Rs 520, the stock has given a return of 18 per cent to date since 2018. The stock had reached its all-time high of Rs 879.6 in October 2021 and all-time low of Rs 191 in February 2019.

“With the company as a 100 per cent subsidiary, it is expected that both entities would be able to better capitalise on the synergies in line with the customer 360-degree focus of the bank,” said ICICI Securities in the exchange filing.
The brokerage firm reported consolidated net profit of Rs 262.68 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year, a fall of nearly 23 per cent from the year ago period. The company’s net income too declined marginally to Rs 885 crore in the same quarter.

The board meeting for the financial results of the June quarter will be held on July 20.

Also Read

ICICI Securities to become 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank after delisting

ICICI Securities surges 15%; board to mull share delisting on June 29

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

Zomato keeps its lead over Swiggy, gross merchandise value jumps 26%

Coromandel International buys 32.68% in drone major Dhaksha for Rs 204 cr

Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 6

TCS banned 6 employees, 6 associate firms: Chandrasekaran on jobs scam

PTC India shareholders approve appointment of Rajib Kumar Mishra as CMD

Topics :ICICI SecuritiesDelistingICICI Bank

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story