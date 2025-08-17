Aurobindo Pharma expects China plant to break even at Ebitda level in FY26

Aurobindo Pharma expects its China facility to break even in the third quarter of the current financial year, according to its CFO Santhanam Subramanian.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker commenced operations at the facility in the last week of November 2024 and is now ramping up production.

"This facility with an initial capacity of 2 billion units plus is ramping up as expected and will begin contributing to revenue in the coming quarters and is expected to break even at the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) level by Q3 FY26," Subramanian said in an analyst call.

He noted that around $145 million has been invested in the facility, which commenced production and invoicing in Q4 FY25 and Q1 FY26, respectively.

Elaborating on other investments, Subramanian said the company has invested about $70 million in two US facilities, with production expected to start in the current fiscal year. Elaborating further, he noted that the company plans to file for more than 20 products in the US and Europe from its Eugia-V plant in Visakhapatnam. He noted that the company has invested around $30 million in the Biologics CMO business so far, and the balance of $100 million plus capital is expected to be invested by March 2027. On business outlook, Subramanian stated: "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about sustaining our growth momentum. Our confidence is supported by expected volume expansion, continued product launches and a stable pricing environment, especially in the US and Europe".