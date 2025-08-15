M&M boosts global ambitions with new SUVs, Chakan plant expansion

Setting its sights on the global market, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday unveiled four concept cars based on its new SUV platform, NU_IQ, that could support both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models for India and international markets. The company is also expanding its Chakan plant capacity by 240,000 units per annum by FY27 to meet rising demand and support upcoming models. Additionally, M&M is looking for Greenfield sites to further its expansion.

M&M has submitted a letter of intent to the Maharashtra government to acquire 350 acres of land in Igatpuri, near Nashik. The company has indicated plans to invest over Rs 27,000 crore in its automotive business between FY25 and FY27.

The NU_IQ platform will underpin M&M’s next generation of SUVs, which the company plans to manufacture in India for global markets such as the EU, Australia, and South Africa, focusing on what it calls ‘core SUVs’. "There was a time when global automakers dominated our roads and aspirations. Today, the tide has truly turned. Indian companies like Mahindra are now at the forefront of technology, scale, and ambition," said M&M Group CEO and MD, Anish Shah. ALSO READ: India Inc bets on capex, demand surge after Modi promises GST overhaul "Today, I am honoured to unveil our bold new vision for 2027 that will become the backbone of our next generation of world-beating SUVs, engineered right here in India, for India and the world,” he added.

M&M has already made inroads overseas with models like the XUV700 and XUV3XO, and it is exploring the export of EVs to the UK following the finalisation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). NU_IQ will target 'white spaces' in the automotive industry both in India and internationally, including Right- and Left-Hand-Drive markets, said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of M&M’s Automotive Division. The platform is designed to support the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and is cloud-ready for continuous digital updates for advanced driver-assistance and connected-car systems. The four concept cars on the NU_IQ platform — Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT, and Vision.X — will fall into the sub-4 metre and 4.3 metre segments.

According to M&M, the remaining market space after excluding multipurpose vehicles and hatchback-derived crossovers is considered ‘core SUVs’. These core SUVs have expanded from 20 per cent of the market to 30 per cent of the passenger vehicle industry. M&M sees the remaining 70 per cent as untapped ‘white space’. In India, M&M’s revenue market share in SUVs was 13.2 per cent in FY21, which has steadily grown to 27.3 per cent. The company has reached 80 per cent capacity utilisation at its plants and is actively seeking expansion. As part of its expansion strategy, M&M is adding 20,000 units per month, or 240,000 units annually, at its Chakan site by FY27, bringing the total capacity at the plant to 750,000 units per annum.

M&M is also exploring the acquisition of a 350-acre land parcel in Igatpuri, close to its Nashik and Igatpuri plants. "We have submitted a letter of interest for 350 acres of land in Igatpuri, which is part of our ecosystem," said M&M Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm Sectors, Rajesh Jejurikar. He added that the Nashik and Igatpuri plants could benefit from a feeder facility in the neighbourhood. "The land parcel could be used for multiple purposes, including setting up a supplier park and anything that we may need more for either Nashik or the Igatpuri plant," Jejurikar said.