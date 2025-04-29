Home / Companies / News / Aurum PropTech appoints Ashish Deora as non-executive director on board

Aurum PropTech appoints Ashish Deora as non-executive director on board

Since its inception in April 2021, he said the company has strategically combined organic and inorganic routes to grow its business. | Image: aurumventures.in
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Aurum PropTech Ltd has appointed Ashish Deora as a non-executive director in the company.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech informed that its board has approved appointment of Deora, who is the founder and CEO of the company's parent entity Aurum Ventures as a Non-Executive Director.

Commenting on the appointment, Deora said, "India PropTech sector represents a USD 100 billion opportunity across consumer tech, enterprise tech and fintech offerings."  Since its inception in April 2021, he said the company has strategically combined organic and inorganic routes to grow its business.

"As Aurum PropTech continues its journey toward achieving Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, fuelled by our rental, distribution, and capital offerings, I am excited to witness the technology-driven transformation of real estate, making it truly future-ready," said Deora, an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Over the last three decades, Aurum Ventures has entered into various businesses, including telecom, aviation, renewable energy, and real estate.

In the real estate sector, Deora has led in the establishment of Aurum Real Estate, a homegrown, diversified real estate platform offering an integrated suite of investment management, development expertise, operational capabilities, and technology-driven solutions.

The portfolio spans premium residential projects, luxury housing, IT-SEZ developments, integrated townships, and retail properties across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Aurum PropTech has operations across 15 cities and a team of over 650 professionals. The company is into the rental business through NestAway brand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

