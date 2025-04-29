Vedanta unveils technology to create a productive, future-ready workplace

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it has deployed several leading-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led monitoring systems and drones to create workplaces that are both highly productive and future-ready.

Besides, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led monitoring systems and drones, the company has also deployed fatigue detection systems, smart helmets, and tele-remote operations, which help in transforming industrial safety across its operations.

As workplaces evolve with AI, robotics, exoskeletons, and remote work, these technologies are creating both opportunities and challenges.

"By leveraging AI, smart systems, and people-first leadership, we are not just responding to risks, we're anticipating and preventing them. Our commitment is to create workplaces that are not only productive, but deeply safe, healthy, and future-ready," Vedanta Ltd spokesperson said.

Vedanta's zinc business in India has deployed a virtual reality (VR)-based winder training simulator system that mimics the working of shafts (lifts) which are used for material and manpower movement, the company has said in a statement.

The company has introduced a VR-based underground vehicle simulator that trains employees in operating vehicles in mines.

Aditionally, Vedanta's aluminium business has deployed drones to perform inspections before material extraction at its operations.

In the company's oil and gas vertical, Vedanta has implemented an AI-based safety surveillance monitoring system with AI cameras at strategic locations, resulting in an 80 per cent reduction in manual efforts thereby enhancing safety.

Vedanta is also engaging with Shark Tank India participant Jarsh Safety, a startup involved in the development of smart safety wearables that are focused on reducing heat stress and improving connectivity in various industrial setups.