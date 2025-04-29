Paytm's First Games gets ₹5,712 crore GST notice over tax rate dispute

First Games Technology, a subsidiary of Paytm-brand operator One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), on Monday received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) outlining a proposed liability of Rs 5,712 crore along with applicable interest and penalties.

The notice has been issued for the period between January 2018 and March 2023.

The Noida-based company stated that the DGGI has taken a view that GST liability should be computed at 28 per cent on the total entry amount, as against 18 per cent GST paid on the platform fee or revenue generated by the gaming companies.

“This is an industry-wide issue where the GST department has sent notices to several gaming companies previously. This matter is currently pending with the Honourable Supreme Court and they have granted interim relief by staying further proceedings,” the company said in a statement.

First Games will file a writ petition challenging the show cause notice, including the retrospective application of the GST amendment dated October 1, 2023, along with the interpretation of the GST regulation prior to the amendment.

“The writ petition will seek interim relief at par with others in the gaming industry and accordingly, First Games will challenge the proposed liability of Rs 5,712 crore (as mentioned in this SCN) along with applicable interest and penalties, for the period from January 2018 to March 2023,” it added.

The notice does not impact the operations of OCL, the company that operates the Paytm brand.

In March, the company received a show cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) involving aggregate transactions worth over Rs 611 crore related to the acquisition of its subsidiaries.

The alleged violations pertain to the company’s acquisition of two subsidiaries — Little Internet Private Ltd (LIPL) and Nearbuy India Private Ltd (NIPL), formerly Groupon — including certain directors and officers.

About Rs 345 crore of the total Rs 611 crore is linked to investment transactions involving LIPL, while Rs 21 crore relates to NIPL. The remaining amount pertains to OCL.