Home / Companies / News / Avaada Energy bags 400 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Avaada Energy bags 400 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Avaada Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a 400 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Avaada Energy bags 400 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Avaada Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a 400 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the project.

"Avaada Energy, an arm of Avaada Group India's leading integrated energy group with business interests in renewable power generation, solar module manufacturing, electrolyser manufacturing and Green Ammonia production, has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to set up 400 MW (DC) solar project," a company statement said on Thursday.

The company has won 200 MW under base capacity at a tariff of Rs 2.75/kWh and another 200 MW under a green shoe option at a tariff of Rs 2.71/kWh from GUVNL under a tariff-based competitive bidding process followed by an e-Reverse auction.

Post commissioning, the plant will produce 740 million units of green electricity per year, leading to a reduction of approximately 6,88,940 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, annually.

"This is another feather in our cap as winning project in Gujarat will further strengthen our renewable energy footprints in the state," Kishor Nair, CEO of Avaada Energy, said in the statement.

This solar project has the potential to provide green power to around 5 lakh households. As per the bid terms, the solar power generated from the project will be supplied to GUVNL for 25 years, and the projects will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the power purchase agreements (PPAs), the statement added.

Also Read

Avaada Energy bags 280 MW solar project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam

NHPC bags 200MW project worth Rs 1,007.6 cr from Urja Vikas Nigam

Avaada Energy gets 421 MW solar project from Damodar Valley Corporation

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Tata Motors shows interest in green technology project in Jharkhand

Sebi notifies disclosure rules; asks cos to confirm or deny market rumour

Coal India will fall under the Competition Act, says Supreme Court

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport

Asset under management may cross Rs 10 trillion by Sept: PFRDA chairman

Topics :Avaadasolar projectsGujarat

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story