Avaada Group to set up 2 pumped storage power projects worth Rs 14k cr

Avaada Group on Monday announced that it has inked an agreement to develop two pumped storage power projects with combined capacity of 2,750 MW, entailing an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.

The agreement was signed between the Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra, and Avaada Aqua Batteries Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Avaada Group, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Avaada Group's Chairman Vineet Mittal, according to a company statement.

This agreement not only cements Avaada's role in Maharashtra's energy landscape but also underscores the company's unwavering commitment to advancing renewable energy across the state, the company said.