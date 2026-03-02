Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the anticipated Watch Ultra 4 later this year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple may release the successor to the Watch Ultra 3, released in September last year, with an increased number of sensor components, design changes and increased power efficiency. The smartwatch is likely to be launched in September this year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone. Here’s what consumers can expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 4: Apple Watch Ultra 4: What to expect According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing DigiTimes and supply chain sources, this year’s Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to feature a significant increase in sensor components — potentially doubling the number used in the current model. The report suggests that expanding the hardware-based sensing capabilities would reduce Apple’s reliance on algorithm-driven data estimation, which could translate into more precise health metrics, better overall system performance and improved battery efficiency.

Apple has been working for years on integrating blood glucose monitoring into the Apple Watch line-up and, while progress has reportedly been positive, the feature is not expected to arrive with the Ultra 4 this year.

DigiTimes also claims the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will see changes to its external design, though details remain unclear. While earlier rumours pointed to a major redesign — potentially tied to Apple’s previously planned shift to microLED display technology that could have enabled a larger chassis — more recent reports suggest the visual changes may be more modest.

Separately, Macworld’s Filipe Esposito reported finding references in leaked Apple code to “AppleMesa”, which is believed to be Apple’s long-standing internal codename for Touch ID, in connection with 2026 Apple Watch models. Although the exact hardware implementation is unknown, Touch ID could be integrated into the side button, Digital Crown or Action button, reducing the need for passcode entry and streamlining Apple Pay authentication.

DigiTimes also notes that power efficiency is expected to improve significantly on the Ultra 4, potentially due to a new S-series chip and the upgraded sensor array — building on the battery life gains first introduced with the Ultra 3.

Apple’s week-long launch marathon

In related news, Apple is expected to begin unveiling new products from March 2, kicking off what appears to be a staggered launch cycle ahead of its March 4 event. CEO Tim Cook hinted at multiple announcements in a post on X using the hashtag #AppleLaunch, suggesting updates will roll out over several days rather than through a single keynote. While Apple has not confirmed specific products or timing, the company followed a similar multi-day announcement strategy last March with iPads and Macs.

Reports indicate the line-up could include the iPhone 17e, M5-powered MacBook Air, new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an updated entry-level iPad and refreshed iPad Air, along with potential launches such as a lower-cost MacBook with an A-series chip, updated Mac Studio and Apple TV 4K, a second-generation HomePod mini and new Studio Display models.