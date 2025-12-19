Avendus Capital founders eye $35 million each after Mizuho Financial deal

Avendus Capital has advised on hundreds of transactions since 1999, lately turning into one of India’s fastest growing dealmakers by helping emerging tech tycoons to raise money.

Now, founders Ranu Vohra, Kaushal Aggarwal and Gaurav Deepak have made a fortune themselves. On Wednesday, Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it would acquire KKR & Co’s more than 60 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based investment bank, and is seeking approval from other holders to increase that to 78.3 per cent, for ₹47 billion ($520 million) overall.

At that price, the three founders would each own stock worth about $35 million based on their stakes of 5.5%, according to filings reviewed by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is valuing their holdings for the first time. A spokesperson for Avendus declined to comment.