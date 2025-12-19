Home / Companies / News / Tejas' D2M tech gaining ground, in talks with international players

Tejas' D2M tech gaining ground, in talks with international players

The company tied up with Intel earlier this year to use its chips to provide the same capability in laptops

Arnob Roy, Tejas Networks
premium
Arnob Roy, Co-founder, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tejas Networks
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Tejas Networks, a telecom gear maker backed by the Tata group, is in talks with international players for providing its direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology, which it has built in-house, even as it looks to commercially launch the service with Prasar Bharati, said co-founder, Executive Director, and Chief Operating Officer Arnab Roy in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard. 
 
“Trials with Prasad Bharati have been going on successfully for some time in one city and they are going to expand to other places. The government, Prasad Bharati, and other regulators are working to determine the strategy for the rollout of this technology,” Roy said. 
 
The Bengaluru-based BSE-listed company’s subsidiary, Saankhya Labs, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has built the hardware and software that allow live TV, video, audio, text content, including emergency alerts, to be directly broadcast on to mobile phones without the need for an internet connection. It uses terrestrial TV broadcasting airwaves.
 
The company earlier this year tied up with Intel to use its chips to provide the same capability in laptops.
 
Being developed under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, D2M service is for rural or remote areas, and is expected to be rolled out next year, with commercial launches by next December.
 
At present, stakeholder consultations are going on. 
 
“Part of it (deployment) is going to be investment by the government. Globally, we are in talks with a couple of operators in other regions which are interested in this technology. Those talks are at initial stages of understanding the technology and the benefit that it brings,” Roy added. 
 
Tactically crucial to the Tata group of companies as a provider of locally made secure telecom network equipment, Tejas has set its sights on becoming a multi-billion dollar revenue generator, for which at least half its revenues have to come from global markets, in three to five years, up from about a fifth.
 
The company’s overall revenues touched $1 billion in FY25. 
 
Asked about the company’s plan on tariffs imposed by Mexico on Indian exports, Roy said the company was evaluating the impact. It exports to Mexico wireline products, which is a fraction of its international business.
 
The company is hopeful of a trade agreement between the two countries. 
 
“We are part of the strategic future of the group, and partnerships with the rest of the group (companies) are going to be very critical,” he added, noting its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was likely to provide great value internationally. TCS and Tejas are partners for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL’s) 4G service, in which the public-sector carrier is deploying Tejas gear on nearly 100,000 towers. Having deployed 97,000 sites in Phase-I of the deployment, the company is expecting a purchase order of 20,000 plus sites for the upcoming second phase. Having built its own 4G/ 5G stack, Tejas is aiming for BSNL’s 5G rollout, which will be a separate tender.
 
The company has outlined levers of artificial intelligence and data centres driving growth. The company supplies equipment to operators connected to the hyperscalers such as Microsoft, AWS, or Google, for connectivity between the data centres across multiple locations, called data centre interconnect. With billions being announced in AI data centres coming up in India, the opportunity for the company has only grown.
 
“We are also looking at networking, which is connectivity within data centres,” Roy added. 
 
The government’s increased efforts at incentivising companies that “make in India” for India and for global markets are going to be another growth driver.
 
Tejas Networks is part of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for local telecom manufacturing and its products have received “trusted source” certification from the National Security Directive on the telecom sector. 
 
On the question of its recent dispute with Bharti Airtel, Roy said the company was working with BSNL and Airtel to resolve the interference issue faced in the Rajasthan circle earlier this month. “We’re compliant with global norms. The resolution is between BSNL and Airtel, and we are supporting them with whatever assistance is needed,” Roy added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Adani Airports plans ₹1 trn investment across airports, infra facilities

SFIO interacts with IndusInd Bank officials over accounting discrepancies

Premium

Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Premium

Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

Premium

Cert-In flags multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone, iPad OS

Topics :Tejas Networkstelecom servicesTelecom

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story