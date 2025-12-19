Home / Companies / News / Adani Airports plans ₹1 trn investment across airports, infra facilities

Adani Airports plans ₹1 trn investment across airports, infra facilities

At present, AAHL operates seven airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. The NMIA would be its eighth airport

Adani airports
premium
Adani airports | Photo: India Shipping News
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) plans to pump around Rs 1 trillion across its airports and adjoining areas over the next five years as the company eyes development of airports and infrastructure facilities such as hotels, entertainment and convention centres, real estate and others.
 
AAHL is planning a demerger or an initial public offering (IPO) anywhere between 2027 and 2030, Jeet Adani, director, AAHL, told reporters ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s commercial launch on December 25.
 
Adani said the evaluation of an IPO would come on the back of three major triggers such as commissioning of the airport in Navi Mumbai, financial self-sufficiency of the entity, and the leasing or pre-leasing of its city-side development projects.
 
“The total capex for airside, terminal and city-side development at all our airports will be around Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 1 trillion) over the next five years,” he said.
 
At present, AAHL operates seven airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. The NMIA would be its eighth airport.
 
NMIA expects a few million passenger footfall during the ongoing financial year 2025–26 (FY26).
 
“We are looking at about 12 million in FY27. There will be a couple of million passengers this year because we barely have two to three months left. Then, by the year after that, it should be at full 20 million capacity,” Adani explained.
 
Meanwhile, the demolition of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai is slated to happen in 2030.
 
The second terminal’s construction at NMIA will start within the next six months, with its inauguration expected in another three to three-and-a-half years.
 
“We are seeing MMR as a region where total demand right now, even after the 20 million passenger footfall, is still higher than supply. We are starting the construction of the next terminal at NMIA in the next six months. Once Terminal 2 and the second runway at NMIA become operational in the next three to three-and-a-half years, we will have some breathing room when we can demolish and rebuild Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport,” Adani said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SFIO interacts with IndusInd Bank officials over accounting discrepancies

Premium

Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Premium

Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

Premium

Cert-In flags multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone, iPad OS

Amrut Distilleries targets ₹750 crore revenue by 2030 on steady demand

Topics :Adani Airportsinfrastructure

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story