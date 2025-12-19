Adani Airports plans ₹1 trn investment across airports, infra facilities

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) plans to pump around Rs 1 trillion across its airports and adjoining areas over the next five years as the company eyes development of airports and infrastructure facilities such as hotels, entertainment and convention centres, real estate and others.

AAHL is planning a demerger or an initial public offering (IPO) anywhere between 2027 and 2030, Jeet Adani, director, AAHL, told reporters ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s commercial launch on December 25.

Adani said the evaluation of an IPO would come on the back of three major triggers such as commissioning of the airport in Navi Mumbai, financial self-sufficiency of the entity, and the leasing or pre-leasing of its city-side development projects.

“The total capex for airside, terminal and city-side development at all our airports will be around Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 1 trillion) over the next five years,” he said. At present, AAHL operates seven airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. The NMIA would be its eighth airport. NMIA expects a few million passenger footfall during the ongoing financial year 2025–26 (FY26). “We are looking at about 12 million in FY27. There will be a couple of million passengers this year because we barely have two to three months left. Then, by the year after that, it should be at full 20 million capacity,” Adani explained.