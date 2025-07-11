Home / Companies / News / Avenue Supermarts reports flat net profit in Q1FY26 despite revenue growth

Avenue Supermarts reports flat net profit in Q1FY26 despite revenue growth

Avenue Supermarts posted flat net profit of Rs 773 crore in Q1FY26, while revenue grew by 16.3% to Rs 16,359.7 crore, driven by a 7.1% growth in older DMart stores

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.
During the quarter, the retailer opened nine new stores, bringing its total store count to 424 as of June 30
Sharleen Dsouza
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Avenue Supermarts' consolidated net profit remained flat in Q1FY26 at Rs 773 crore.
 
The company, which runs the DMart chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, reported a 16.3% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 16,359.7 crore for the quarter ending in June. Neville Noronha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Avenue Supermarts, said in a statement that DMart stores two years and older grew by 7.1% in Q1FY26 compared to Q1FY25.
 
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBDIT) rose by 4.4% to Rs 1,318.5 crore in Q1FY26. 
 
“Revenue growth impact of approximately 100-150 basis points was primarily due to high deflation in many staples and non-food products. Gross margins are lower compared to the same period last year due to continued competitive intensity within the FMCG space,” Noronha said.
 
He added, “Operating costs are higher due to our efforts to improve service levels, build capacity, and inflation in entry-level wages.”
 
During the quarter, the retailer opened nine new stores, bringing its total store count to 424 as of June 30.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Ratings upgrades RInfra's credit rating on non-fund based capital

Zomato and Tata Digital Unveil Cashback and Rewards for NeuCard Holders

Adani Green Energy's operational renewable capacity rises 45% to 15,816 MW

Wockhardt exits US generics business, files for liquidation of subsidiaries

Raymond adopts AI, automation in HRMS to create future-ready workforce

Topics :Avenue SupermartsDMartQ1 results

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story