Zomato and Tata Digital Unveil Cashback and Rewards for NeuCard Holders

The partnership between Zomato and Tata Digital offers cashback and loyalty rewards to customers using the Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card for food orders on the platform

Credit card
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Food delivery company Zomato has partnered with Tata Digital to introduce a new discount program tied to the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card. Under the arrangement, users who pay for their Zomato orders with the co-branded NeuCard—issued by HDFC Bank and backed by Tata Digital—will be eligible for select promotional discounts.
 
The move aims to enhance user convenience while also deepening engagement with Tata Digital’s digital payments ecosystem.
 
"This collaboration is a step forward in our mission to deliver better food for more people, now enhanced with exclusive benefits for NeuCard users," said Rahul Gupta, VP - Product, Zomato.
 
As part of this strategic alliance, customers using the NeuCard on Zomato will now enjoy up to 10 per cent cashback in the form of Zomato Money on every transaction made through the platform. The offer is valid on all food delivery orders with a minimum order value of Rs 99. These credits can be seamlessly used for future orders, effectively reducing the cost of food ordered online and encouraging repeat purchases. 
 
“In today's digital-first world, this collaboration allows us to provide even more convenience and value to our NeuCard holders,” said Gaurav Hazrati, president, financial services, Tata Digital.
 
NeuCard users not only benefit from rewards on Zomato, but also earn NeuCoins. These can be redeemed across a diverse range of products and services available on the Tata Neu app.
 

Topics :ZomatoDigital PaymentsHDFC Bank

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

