Adani Green Energy's operational renewable capacity rises 45% to 15,816 MW

It had an operational RE capacity of 10,934 MW in April-June 2024, a regulatory filing said

Adani Green Energy
The sale of renewable energy rose 42 per cent to 10,479 million units (MUs) in the quarter from 7,356 MUs in the same period a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday said its operational renewable energy generation capacity rose 45 per cent to 15,816 MW during June quarter as compared to the year-ago period.

It had an operational RE capacity of 10,934 MW in April-June 2024, a regulatory filing said.

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani announces ₹60,000 cr investment for healthcare 'revolution'

The 15,816 MW RE capacity includes 11,156 MW solar, 1,986 MW wind and 2,674 MW hybrid renewables.

The sale of renewable energy rose 42 per cent to 10,479 million units (MUs) in the quarter from 7,356 MUs in the same period a year ago.

The company has already met the 31 per cent or 6,138 MUs of its total committed generation of 19,667 MW (annual commitment as per power purchase agreements) in June quarter only.

It operationalised 3,763 MW of solar, 585 MW wind and 534 MW hybrid renewable capacity and added greenfield RE capacity of 1.6 GW in the quarter.

The company is aiming 50 GW renewable portfolio by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Adani Adani GroupAdani Solarrenewable enrgy

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

