Awfis, Nyati Group signs largest managed aggregation deal of 300K sqft

Awfis has partnered with Pune-based realtor Nyati Group to add an additional 300,000 square feet of Grade-A workspace, according to the company statement. This partnership is the largest under the Managed Aggregation (MA) Model, enhancing the space provider’s current MA model portfolio and expanding its presence in Pune.

Furthermore, the partnership will add 167,206 square feet of highly sought-after office space in these two thriving business districts. "This significant milestone under the Managed Aggregation Model demonstrates our rapid growth and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and entrepreneurs. With the increasing demand for managed offices in Pune, driven by the city's expanding startup ecosystem and the influx of multinational companies, we are poised to offer premium workspaces that are both adaptable and accessible," said Amit Ramani, chairman and managing director of Awfis Space Solutions.

With the latest addition, Awfis now has half a million square feet of Grade-A flexible workspace with Nyati Group. Through the collaboration, Awfis will introduce premium flexible workspaces in Nyati Group's prime commercial properties: Nyati Empress in Viman Nagar and Nyati Enthral in Kharadi.

Both commercial hubs are strategically positioned in Pune's prime retail and business districts, offering premium office spaces, upscale retail, and diverse entertainment options. Their proximity to key residential areas like Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Sakore Nagar, and Bund Garden makes them ideal for businesses seeking a dynamic work-life environment.

“This strategic alliance with Awfis marks a significant example of redefining the workspace landscape in Pune. Pune's thriving business ecosystem demands innovative and adaptable workspaces, and together, we are poised to meet and exceed these expectations. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and premium workspaces that empower businesses to flourish in Pune's dynamic environment,” said Nitin Nyati, chairman and managing director of Nyati Group.