Home / Companies / News / Axis Bank files corporate insolvency plea against Zee Learn with NCLT

Axis Bank files corporate insolvency plea against Zee Learn with NCLT

Zee Learn said that the firm is compiling information to verify the facts claimed in the said petition

Axis Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Private lender Axis Bank has filed a plea before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, the education services provider said on Wednesday.

Zee Learn disclosed in an exchange circular that it had received a notice from the Mumbai bench of NCLT.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"A petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 has been filed by Axis Bank Limited to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the company," the company stated.

It added that the firm is compiling information to verify the facts claimed in the said petition.

Also Read

NCLT's nod to ZEE-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Sony-Zee merger may be finalised by November despite appeals from banks

Axis Finance approaches NCLAT against NCLT approval of Zee-Sony merger

Axis Finance moves NCLAT against NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger

LIC board clears proposal to setup branch office in Gujarat's GIFT City

Aditya Birla Capital infuses Rs 900 cr in 2 wholly-owned subsidiaries

US-based Code.org sues Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr over payment dues

Apple files appeal after Biden admin allows tribunal's ban on watch imports

State-owned SJVN to develop 100 MW solar project worth Rs 550 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zee LearnAxis BankNCLTInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story