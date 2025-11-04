School Holiday Tomorrow: Due to the combination of two big religious holidays, Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is a national holiday, many Indian schools will observe a holiday tomorrow on November 5, 2025.
Both occasions hold deep cultural and spiritual significance, particularly in northern states and major urban centres, where the dual celebration is expected to bring a festive pause to regular school schedules.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav, is celebrated on this day, which the central government has designated as a 'gazetted' holiday. The majority of schools in large cities and across North India will be closed.
States like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and the National Capital Region that have sizable Sikh and Hindu populations will close their educational institutions on November 5th, a major religious holiday.
Other states like Uttarakhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among the North Indian states and major cities that are "likely" to close schools for the day.
States where schools that may stay open
The holiday schedule may differ and the educational institutions in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Meghalaya, where the holiday is not the main regional celebration, may stay open. The shutdown is expected to be common in regions with huge Sikh and Hindu communities, but the holiday status may vary in other regions of the country.