November holidays 2025: Are schools closed on Guru Nanak jayanti? Know more

On Nov 5, 2025, many schools in India, especially in North India will observe national holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Utsav/Gurpurab) and Kartik Purnima, know more state-wise

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

School Holiday Tomorrow: Due to the combination of two big religious holidays, Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is a national holiday, many Indian schools will observe a holiday tomorrow on November 5, 2025. 
 
Both occasions hold deep cultural and spiritual significance, particularly in northern states and major urban centres, where the dual celebration is expected to bring a festive pause to regular school schedules.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav, is celebrated on this day, which the central government has designated as a 'gazetted' holiday. The majority of schools in large cities and across North India will be closed. 
 
 
States like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and the National Capital Region that have sizable Sikh and Hindu populations will close their educational institutions on November 5th, a major religious holiday. 
 
Other states like Uttarakhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among the North Indian states and major cities that are "likely" to close schools for the day. 

States where schools that may stay open

The holiday schedule may differ and the educational institutions in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Meghalaya, where the holiday is not the main regional celebration, may stay open. The shutdown is expected to be common in regions with huge Sikh and Hindu communities, but the holiday status may vary in other regions of the country. 
 

Topics : Guru Nanak Jayanti school children holiday planning

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

