Home / India News / 4 dead, many injured as passenger train rams into goods train in Bilaspur

4 dead, many injured as passenger train rams into goods train in Bilaspur

The accident occurred around 4 pm when a passenger train travelling from Gevra in Korba district to Bilaspur collided with a goods train from behind between the Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations

At least four people were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.

Visuals from the site show the impact of the collision, with one coach of the passenger train lifted onto a wagon of the goods train. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

At least four people were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.
 
They added that several others were injured in the accident, with some passengers still trapped beneath a coach of the train. A senior police officer told PTI that rescue operations are ongoing and some of the injured have already been taken to the hospital.

How did the Bilaspur train accident happen?

The accident occurred around 4 pm when a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train travelling from Gevra in Korba district to Bilaspur collided with a goods train from behind between the Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, railway officials said. Visuals from the site show the impact of the collision, with one coach of the passenger train lifted onto a wagon of the goods train.
 

What steps have authorities taken?

In response to the incident, South East Central Railway has released a list of emergency helpline numbers to help passengers and their relatives:
 
  • Bilaspur – 7777857335, 7869953330
  • Champa – 8085956528
  • Raigarh – 9752485600
  • Pendra Road – 8294730162
  • Korba – 7869953330
  • Usalapur - 7777857338
 
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

