Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Titan Co, 74 more on Nov 3

Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, and Godfrey Phillips India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday, November 3.
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Maharashtra Scooters, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Gland Pharma, and Hitachi Energy India.
Bharti Airtel Q2 results preview
Bharti Airtel stock touched an all-time high of ₹2,109.9 per share on the BSE on October 29, driven by expectations of strong earnings.
Also Read
Analysts polled by Business Standard anticipate a robust performance, with estimates suggesting Airtel’s net profit could jump as much as 97 per cent year-on-year, supported by steady subscriber additions and improved operating metrics.
Urban Company Q2 results highlights
Urban Company reported a strong performance in Q2FY26, with revenue from operations rising 37 per cent year-on-year, or 44 per cent on a like-for-like basis excluding the deconsolidation of its Saudi Arabia business. Growth was broad-based across service categories.
The core India services business remained profitable at an adjusted Ebitda level, while its UAE and Singapore operations achieved Adjusted Ebitda breakeven. However, continued investment in new initiatives, particularly the daily cleaning vertical Insta Help, led to an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹35 crore for the quarter. Insta Help alone accounted for a ₹44-crore loss. Excluding Insta Help, Urban Company posted an adjusted Ebitda profit of ₹10 crore, reflecting a ₹15-crore improvement year-on-year.
Consolidated Net Transaction Value (NTV), excluding KSA, grew 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,030 crore. Revenue from operations, excluding KSA, came in at ₹380 crore, up 44 per cent year-on-year.
Market overview for November 3
Indian equity markets are expected to open lower today, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 47 points down at 25,853 around 8 am, signalling a soft start for the benchmark indices.
Globally, investors are awaiting key data releases, including China’s manufacturing activity numbers and US reports on auto sales, household debt and factory output. Domestically, market participants will watch the HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final for October for direction.
Across Asia, trading was mixed on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.04 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.40 per cent. Japanese markets remained closed for a public holiday.
On Friday, Wall Street ended higher, supported by Amazon’s positive earnings outlook. The S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.61 per cent and the Dow Jones also closed in the green.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 3
- 3M India Ltd
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
- ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
- Agarwal Fortune India Ltd
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Arvind Fashions Ltd
- Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
- Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
- AWL Agri Business Ltd
- Bharti Airtel Ltd
- Bharti Hexacom Ltd
- BEML Land Assets Ltd
- Cantabil Retail India Ltd
- Cil Securities Ltd
- Colinz Laboratories Ltd
- City Union Bank Ltd
- Desco Infratech Ltd
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- D.P. Abhushan Ltd
- EP Biocomposites Ltd
- Gallantt Ispat Ltd
- GHV Infra Projects Ltd
- Gland Pharma Ltd
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
- GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
- Harshdeep Hortico Ltd
- IG Petrochemicals Ltd
- Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd
- JK Paper Ltd
- Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
- Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$
- Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
- Libord Securities Ltd
- Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
- Max Estates Ltd
- Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
- Naperol Investments Ltd
- Next Mediaworks Ltd
- Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
- National Peroxide Ltd
- Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
- Hitachi Energy India Ltd
- PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd
- Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd-$
- Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
- Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
- Resonance Specialties Ltd
- Route Mobile Ltd
- Standard Industries Ltd
- S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd
- Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
- Stove Kraft Ltd
- Suditi Industries Ltd
- Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
- S V Global Mill Ltd
- Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd
- TBO TEK Ltd
- Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
- Timken India Ltd
- Titan Company Ltd
- Viji Finance Ltd
- Vimta Labs Ltd
- Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
- Vision Cinemas Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- Veeram Securities Ltd
- Websol Energy System Ltd
- Westlife Foodworld Ltd
- Wockhardt Ltd