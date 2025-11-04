Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,330 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,180, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,180 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,330.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,510 in Chennai.
 

Also Read

Gold

Gold falls for second week as strong dollar, Fed stance hit sentiment

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala temple gold theft case: Former officer arrested by SIT

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Gold today; key levels to watch

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,040. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,68,100.
  
US gold prices below the $4,000 per ounce mark again on Tuesday as the dollar remained resilient at over three-month highs, while reduced chances of another US interest rate cut in December and easing US-China trade tensions blunted bullion's demand. 
Spot gold slipped 0.4 per cent to $3,983.87 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.5 per cent to $3,994.10 per ounce.  Bullion hit a record high of $4,381.21 on October 20, but have fallen close to 10 per cent since.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver shed 0.3 per cent at $47.95 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent at $1,566.60 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $1,433.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold and Silver

Gold ETFs hold their shine: AUM crosses ₹1 trillion mark for the first timepremium

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

gold, jewellery

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Gold

Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

market rally, gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon