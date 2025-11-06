B9 Beverages founder assures employees that he will pay them their dues

B9 Beverages founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ankur Jain on Thursday sent a letter to employees assuring them that the company had found a buyer for one of its assets and that proceeds from the sale would be used to settle dues, such as salaries and provident fund (PF) payments.

What did Ankur Jain say in his letter to employees?

“All of you are aware that the company needs urgent capital in order to initiate payments of employee dues and resume its business in key markets. I am making all attempts to ensure immediate capital infusion can be done in the company. In order to bring immediate cash to the company, I have found a buyer of one of the company’s assets. The sale of this asset will enable immediate solution to some critical areas,” Jain said in the letter.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the letter. Jain did not respond to email enquiries till the time of going to press. “However, in order to complete the sale of this asset, consents need to be obtained from key lenders and shareholders. We have sent the proposal to key lenders and shareholders yesterday and are hopeful of a positive and timely consent on the same,” he added. Which assets could B9 Beverages sell to raise funds? The company may, however, find it challenging to sell its assets. According to several former and current executives and other sources familiar with the company, B9 Beverages owns three significant assets — BTB, which operates Beer Cafe; the Bira brand; and a piece of land in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, B9’s investors, Kirin Holdings and lender Anicut Capital, took possession of the pledged shares of the café operator. The sale of the Bira brand name may also prove difficult. “Shareholders will not allow the sale of the brand as it still carries value and they want to keep it going. It is also not an easy process. The remaining asset is the physical piece of land,” a source said on condition of anonymity. The third asset, a 32-acre land parcel in Bijnor, is secured by IDFC First Bank Limited for Rs 65.60 crore, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies. B9 acquired the land in 2022.

How does the company plan to use sale proceeds? In his letter, Jain stated that the sale proceeds would help address critical challenges, including employee PF dues, payroll for the bottom 50 per cent of employees (including former employees), and the resumption of business in key markets. What led to the company’s current crisis? Jain’s communication to staff comes even as the beer maker faces renewed trouble from investors, as well as current and former employees. Last month, around 90 employees wrote an open letter to central government authorities — including the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Income Tax Department — highlighting non-payment of salaries and PF dues for seven months, as well as alleged TDS (tax deducted at source) violations.

How has B9 Beverages’ ownership changed amid the turmoil? According to sources, the promoters’ shareholding in the business has fallen to mere percentage points after Sunil Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise, invoked his pledged shares in the company. The company had taken a loan of over Rs 200 crore from Munjal, of which Rs 125 crore remains unpaid. To secure this loan, Day1 Advisors, owned by Jain and his father Ashok Jain, had pledged its shares in the beer maker. On October 30, the Delhi High Court declined interim relief to Day1 Advisors in the dispute.