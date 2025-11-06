Home / Companies / News / AM/NS India EBITDA up 34% in September quarter on higher shipments

AM/NS India EBITDA up 34% in September quarter on higher shipments

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's EBITDA rose to $217 million in Q3 2025 as steel shipments increased, though softer prices weighed on overall revenue

ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal, which holds a 60 per cent equity interest in AM/NS India, reported net income of $377 million attributable to equity holders, compared with $287 million in the corresponding quarter last year.
Ishita Ayan Dutt
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to $217 million in the July–September quarter from $162 million a year earlier, driven by higher shipment volumes.
 
Sequentially, EBITDA rose 8.6 per cent from $200 million in the April–June quarter.
 
How did steel shipments and production perform during the quarter?
 
Steel shipments stood at 1.94 million tonnes (mt), up 2.8 per cent from the same period last year. However, the gain in shipments was partially offset by a decrease in average steel prices. Sales during the quarter stood at $1.5 billion, down 2.7 per cent year-on-year.
 
Steel production during the quarter was at 1.8 mt, compared with 1.7 mt a year earlier.
 
How did the global parent, ArcelorMittal, perform?
 
The numbers were released as part of ArcelorMittal’s results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. The global steel major follows a January–December financial year.
 
ArcelorMittal, which holds a 60 per cent equity interest in AM/NS India, reported net income of $377 million attributable to equity holders, compared with $287 million in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders declined slightly to $474 million from $488 million a year ago. The company’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at $1.51 billion, compared with $1.58 billion in the same period last year.
 
What did ArcelorMittal’s CEO say about the quarter and outlook?
 
Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal, said the company delivered resilient results in what was typically a seasonally weak quarter.
 
He highlighted that the most significant development during the period was the European Commission’s proposal to strengthen trade measures. “Once enacted, this will support the European steel industry’s ability to improve capacity utilisation, profitability, and investment confidence for the future. We now hope for swift approval and implementation of the proposal, as well as supportive revisions to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism,” he said.
 
“While markets were challenging and tariff-related headwinds persist, we are seeing signs of stabilisation and are optimistic about the outlook for our business in 2026, when we will benefit from more supportive industry policies in key markets,” Mittal added.

Topics :Company & Industry NewsArcelorMittalNippon Steel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

