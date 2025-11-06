After ₹100 trillion biz, SBI enters $100 billion market capitalisation club

After hitting $100 billion in market capitalisation (mcap), country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has now set its sights on breaking into the league of Top-10 global banks, SBI Chairman C S Setty said on Thursday.

The market value of SBI surpassed the $100-billion mark for the first time on Thursday. Share of the public sector lender ended at a record high of ₹960.75, up 0.4 per cent over its previous close, days after it reported healthy July-September earnings, with better-than-expected growth in core income, sequential improvement in net interest margin (NIM), and improved asset quality.

During the July-September quarter, SBI — which is ranked at 43 in the list of global banks in terms of assets by S&P — surpassed the ₹100 trillion business mark, the first by any Indian bank. SBI is the only Indian bank in the Top-50 list.

Speaking at the two-day SBI Economic Conclave, Setty said the lender discussed entering the $100 billion mcap ambition shortly after it recorded its first loss in 2018. “In 2018, SBI posted a loss for the first time in its history. We had a conference in Kolkata. The conference theme was ‘How do you reach $100 billion market capitalisation’,” Setty recollected. Commenting that it is very important to have a couple of banks in the Top-20, the SBI chairman said: “We have a very large Indian domestic market, which we are serving efficiently. But to be recognised for our work, to be in the Top-10 global banks in terms of market capitalisation is something we look forward to.”