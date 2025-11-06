Paytm launches travel app with AI integration for seamless trip planning

Paytm has launched a new AI-powered travel app, Paytm Checkin, which allows users to organise bookings across flights, trains, buses, and metro networks.

How does the new Paytm travel app use AI to enhance bookings?

The app features an in-app artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that enables users to browse and book travel through a conversational interface. The assistant can also recommend destinations and curate personalised itineraries based on user preferences.

According to the company, Paytm Checkin uses AI to offer personalised results tailored to users’ past choices and travel patterns. These features are currently in the beta stage.

Paytm Travel. “We believe AI will change the way travel bookings are done, and with Paytm Checkin, we are bringing a world-class, AI-first experience through a dedicated app designed to make travel planning simple, personal, and effortless,” said Vikash Jalan, chief executive officer (CEO), Why is Paytm focusing on AI-led products and services? The company’s push for AI integration in its travel offerings comes as it bets on emerging technologies to strengthen its topline. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently told analysts that AI-led product innovation is expected to further drive revenue growth. Paytm is also leveraging AI to enhance its soundbox and other merchant-facing devices. The company is equipping these with AI-powered agents capable of offering insights, analytics, and voice-based commands to assist merchants.