Bajaj Auto enhances stake in Yulu Bikes with Rs 45.75 cr investment

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it has invested an additional Rs 45.75 crore in electric bike-sharing platform Yulu Bikes.

Post the fresh investment, the company's shareholding in Yulu Bikes stands at 18.8 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the electric bike-sharing platform, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

In 2019, Bajaj Auto announced an investment of USD 8 million (around Rs 66 crore) in Yulu to boost electric vehicle adoption in India.