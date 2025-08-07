Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Profit down 97% at ₹91 lakh on low sales

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 97 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at ₹91 lakh in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to lower sales in the consumer products segment and ex gratia payment for its Nashik factory.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹28.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,064.59 crore, as compared to ₹1,154.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

During the quarter, the company reported an exceptional item outgo of ₹6.68 crore as ex gratia for the Nashik factory in Maharashtra.