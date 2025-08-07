Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Profit down 97% at ₹91 lakh on low sales

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 97 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at ₹91 lakh in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to lower sales in the consumer products segment and ex gratia payment for its Nashik factory.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹28.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,064.59 crore, as compared to ₹1,154.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
During the quarter, the company reported an exceptional item outgo of ₹6.68 crore as ex gratia for the Nashik factory in Maharashtra.
Total expenses in the first quarter were lower at ₹1,086 crore, compared to ₹1,127.24 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
The company said its revenue from the consumer products division in the first quarter was lower at Rs 807 crore, compared to ₹ 905.16 crore in the same period a year ago.
On the other hand, the lighting solutions vertical clocked revenue of ₹257.59 crore, as compared to ₹249.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.
