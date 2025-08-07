India's retail sector among fastest growing consumer markets globally: RIL

Reliance Industries said India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world.

In its annual report for FY25, the oil-to-retail conglomerate said the outlook is positive for the retail industry, which is characterised by technological progress, market expansion, greater consumer engagement, and the launch of innovative products.

“India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world. Government initiatives, including tax relief and supportive economic policies, are expected to boost disposable incomes and stimulate consumption. With strong rural demand and projected GDP growth, the retail sector is poised for sustained growth,” it said in its annual report.

The retailer, which has a presence across consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, grocery, and consumer brands, reported gross revenue of Rs 3,30,943 crore in FY25, marking a growth of 7.9 per cent over FY24. “The business continued its strong track record of profit growth, registering an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 25,094 crore, higher by 8.6 per cent year-on-year. The business opened 2,659 stores during the year, taking the total store count to 19,340—the largest store footprint for any retailer in the country. The registered customer base crossed 349 million,” the company said.

The company noted in its annual report that upward pressure on rentals due to a demand–supply mismatch for high-quality real estate and the availability of trained manpower to support rapid expansion were challenges. It also said macroeconomic factors affecting consumer spending patterns posed a threat. India’s largest retailer identified opportunities such as rising consumer aspirations and growing disposable incomes, which present significant growth potential. It also listed the acceleration of its own brands and exclusive brand partnerships, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics for personalised customer engagement and operational efficiency, and expanding into emerging segments and scaling up regional brands.