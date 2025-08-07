Home / Companies / News / India's retail sector among fastest growing consumer markets globally: RIL

India's retail sector among fastest growing consumer markets globally: RIL

Reliance says India's retail sector is poised for sustained growth, backed by tech, rural demand, and income gains, while citing challenges in rentals and manpower


Reliance Industries said India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries said India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world.
 
In its annual report for FY25, the oil-to-retail conglomerate said the outlook is positive for the retail industry, which is characterised by technological progress, market expansion, greater consumer engagement, and the launch of innovative products.
 
“India’s retail sector has been one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world. Government initiatives, including tax relief and supportive economic policies, are expected to boost disposable incomes and stimulate consumption. With strong rural demand and projected GDP growth, the retail sector is poised for sustained growth,” it said in its annual report.
 
The retailer, which has a presence across consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, grocery, and consumer brands, reported gross revenue of Rs 3,30,943 crore in FY25, marking a growth of 7.9 per cent over FY24.
 
“The business continued its strong track record of profit growth, registering an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 25,094 crore, higher by 8.6 per cent year-on-year. The business opened 2,659 stores during the year, taking the total store count to 19,340—the largest store footprint for any retailer in the country. The registered customer base crossed 349 million,” the company said.
 
The company noted in its annual report that upward pressure on rentals due to a demand–supply mismatch for high-quality real estate and the availability of trained manpower to support rapid expansion were challenges. It also said macroeconomic factors affecting consumer spending patterns posed a threat.
 
India’s largest retailer identified opportunities such as rising consumer aspirations and growing disposable incomes, which present significant growth potential. It also listed the acceleration of its own brands and exclusive brand partnerships, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics for personalised customer engagement and operational efficiency, and expanding into emerging segments and scaling up regional brands.
 
In its industry overview, the company said India’s retail industry has evolved into one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors and contributes to national development.
 
It also cited a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group and the Retailers Association of India, which projected India’s retail sector to reach Rs 190 lakh crore by 2034, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent.
 
“The share of organised retail constitutes 18 per cent of the total retail market, while the unorganised segment, characterised by the presence of millions of small kiranas, constitutes the remaining 82 per cent. India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets and is poised to become the third-largest retail market by 2030,” the annual report added.
 

Topics :Reliance IndustriesIndian retail sectorIndian retail industryIndustry Report

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

