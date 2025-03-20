Bajaj Finance elevates Anup Kumar Saha to managing director from April 1

Bajaj Finance has elevated Anup Kumar Saha, its deputy managing director, to managing director with effect from April 1, 2025.

Current managing director, Rajeev Jain, will become vice-chairman in the capacity of an executive director for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025, the non-banking finance company said in an exchange filing on Thursday following its board meeting.

Saha was appointed as an executive director for a period of five years from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028. Thereafter, he was redesignated as deputy managing director for the remainder of his tenure from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2028.

“He is now being redesignated as managing director for the remainder of his tenure, i.e., from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028,” the company said.

Saha has over 30 years of experience and has served 25 years in the financial services industry. Before joining Bajaj Finance, he spent 14 years at ICICI Bank, rising to senior general manager and serving on the boards of ICICI Bank HFC and TU CIBIL. Saha holds an engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.

Jain, who was the chief executive officer of Bajaj Finance in 2007, became the managing director in 2015. He is also on the board of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited as its vice-chairman. An industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in managing diverse consumer lending businesses—such as auto loans, durable loans, personal loans, and credit cards—Jain has spent 18 years with Bajaj Finance, driving sustainable businesses and large-scale digital transformations to create long-term value for stakeholders.

Prior to Bajaj Finance, Jain worked with GE, American Express, and the American International Group (AIG), serving in various senior leadership roles. He is a management graduate from the T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal, with a bachelor's degree in commerce from the American College, Madurai.