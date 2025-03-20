Bharat Biotech launches India's only integrated cell, gene therapy facility

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), a player in affordable indigenous vaccine development, has announced its entry into cell and gene therapy (CGT) and viral vector production at Genome Valley, as per the company’s statement. Expanding beyond vaccine innovation, the company aims to advance regenerative and personalised therapies, offering new hope to millions.

BBIL’s 50,000-square-foot CGT facility advances its mission to deliver life-saving treatments for haematological malignancies and inherited blood disorders, addressing global unmet clinical needs with cutting-edge precision.

Commenting on the purpose behind establishing India’s only vertically integrated cell and gene therapy facility, Krishna Ella, executive chairman, Bharat Biotech, said, “Gene and cell therapies represent some of the most intricate, scientifically advanced treatments available today, involving sophisticated processes that require expertise in precise genetic manipulation and specialised manufacturing capabilities.”

“Bharat Biotech, with its extensive experience and proven excellence in viral vaccine manufacturing, is uniquely positioned to master these complexities and produce human-grade vectors at the scale needed for clinical trials.”

Raches Ella, chief development officer, Bharat Biotech, describing the CGT focus areas to meet the demand for complex disease treatments, added, “Oncology and rare diseases treatment therapies are our key focus areas. This facility will support a wide array of advanced therapies, including CD19 CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancers and gene therapy. Leveraging this deep expertise, Bharat Biotech is not only bridging the gap between scientific innovation and mass affordability but also reaffirming its enduring commitment to democratising healthcare for the nation and beyond.”

Key differentiators include expert global collaborations, advanced viral vector production, integrated quality assurance, and scalable infrastructure. With specialised teams driving clinical translation, full-scale operations are set to begin once regulatory approvals are secured and facility expansion is completed.