Hindalco unveils new identity, tagline to mark transformation strategy

Metal maker Hindalco Industries on Thursday said it is adopting a new identity and tagline, marking the company's transformation from a materials supplier to an engineered solutions provider.

K M Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, at the event also reiterated plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore in next-generation high-precision engineered products.

ALSO READ: L&T secures major Hindalco order to build alumina refinery in Odisha "The refreshed identity underscores its role as a co-creator and problem solver, shaping the future of industries such as electric mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and high-end electronics," the company said in its statement.

Speaking at the launch, Birla said, “We are committing Rs 45,000 crore across aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-generation high-precision engineered products.” He added, “Hindalco’s new identity reflects our role as a catalyst for change, a problem solver, and a co-creator of new solutions that power progress across industries.”