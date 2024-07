India's Bajaj Finance reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday, weighed by higher provisions for bad loans.

The company reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 3,912 crore ($467.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to analysts' estimates of Rs 4,029 crore, as per LSEG data.



The results include the businesses of the non-banking financial company's subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.



Bajaj Finance's loan losses and provisions - the money set aside to cover potential defaults - grew nearly 70% to Rs 1,685 crore, well ahead of analysts' estimate of Rs 1,466 crore.