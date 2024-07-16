Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Irdai imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance, Aegon Life Insurance

Bajaj Finance said that the decision does not have any material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities, the company said in an exchange filing

fine penalty

Representative Picture

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance and Rs 1 crore on Aegon Life Insurance (now known as Bandhan Life), citing violations of norms.

The insurance regulator has fined Bajaj Finance Rs 1 crore concerning the reconciliation of commission and professional fees received and reported to the authority. An additional penalty of Rs 1 crore was imposed concerning the maintenance of records of customer documentation. Irdai has also issued additional directions to the company and advised it to comply with these directions in a time-bound manner.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Finance added that the decision does not have any material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities, the company said in an exchange filing.

Separately, Irdai, in its press release, said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Aegon Life Insurance (now known as Bandhan Life) for violating certain provisions under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Master Circular, which shall be remitted within a period of 45 days from the date of the order.

Also Read

Bajaj Finance

Stocks to Watch, July 4:HDFC Bank, Bajaj Fin, Bandhan Bank, ITD Cementation

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance's AUM rises 31% in Q1FY25, new loans booking improves by 10%

Tata Motors

Tata Motors ties up with Bajaj Finance for commercial vehicle finance

NBFCs, loans, RBI

Bernstein sees 20% upside in IndusInd Bank, 7% downside in Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock gains 4% on IPO plans of subsidiary Bajaj Housing Fin

Topics : IRDAI Bajaj Finance Bandhan Bank Insurance Sector Aegon Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon