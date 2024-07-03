Bajaj Finance's AUM rises 31% in Q1FY25, new loans booking improves by 10%

Leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The NBFC’s AUM rose to Rs 3.54 trillion as of June 30, up from Rs 2.70 trillion in the year ago period.
“AUM in Q1 FY25 grew by approximately Rs 23,500 crore,” Bajaj Finance said in an exchange filing.
New loans booked during Q1 FY25 improved by 10 per cent to 10.97 million as compared to 9.94 million in the corresponding quarter of FY24.
Bajaj Finance resumed sanction and disbursal of loans under ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’ and issuance of EMI cards after the RBI removed the restrictions on these businesses on 2 May 2024.
The deposits book of the company rose by 26 per cent to Rs 62,750 crore from Rs 49,944 crore as of June 30, 2023.
Consolidated net liquidity surplus of the firm was nearly Rs 16,200 crore during the period under consideration, it said adding the company’s liquidity position remains strong.
Further, the customer franchise of the company rose to 88.11 million from 72.98 million as of June 30, 2023. It had increased by 4.47 million in Q4 FY24.