Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance, Aegon Life Insurance

Irdai imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance, Aegon Life Insurance

Bajaj Finance said that the decision does not have any material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities, the company said in an exchange filing

fine penalty
Representative Picture
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance and Rs 1 crore on Aegon Life Insurance (now known as Bandhan Life), citing violations of norms.

The insurance regulator has fined Bajaj Finance Rs 1 crore concerning the reconciliation of commission and professional fees received and reported to the authority. An additional penalty of Rs 1 crore was imposed concerning the maintenance of records of customer documentation. Irdai has also issued additional directions to the company and advised it to comply with these directions in a time-bound manner.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Bajaj Finance added that the decision does not have any material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities, the company said in an exchange filing.

Separately, Irdai, in its press release, said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Aegon Life Insurance (now known as Bandhan Life) for violating certain provisions under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Master Circular, which shall be remitted within a period of 45 days from the date of the order.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, July 4:HDFC Bank, Bajaj Fin, Bandhan Bank, ITD Cementation

Bajaj Finance's AUM rises 31% in Q1FY25, new loans booking improves by 10%

Tata Motors ties up with Bajaj Finance for commercial vehicle finance

Bernstein sees 20% upside in IndusInd Bank, 7% downside in Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock gains 4% on IPO plans of subsidiary Bajaj Housing Fin

Topics :IRDAIBajaj FinanceBandhan BankInsurance SectorAegon Life Insurance

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story