Jubilant gets $600 mn boost from Goldman for Coca-Cola India stake buy

By Megawati Wijaya and PR Sanjai

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has provided $600 million to partially fund the equity investment needed by Indian conglomerate Jubilant Bhartia Group for its purchase of a 40 per cent stake in The Coca-Cola Co.’s bottling unit in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s hybrid fund financed this equity portion by subscribing to the convertible preference shares issued by the group, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. The fund — which is part of the investment bank’s private credit strategy — sits between traditional debt and equity, and is usually longer in tenure.

Convertible preference shares is one of the many ways companies can raise capital to fund their operations and expansion. They can choose to do so because it enables them to avoid taking on debt, while limiting the potential dilution of selling additional common stock. Goldman Sachs and Jubilant Bhartia declined to comment. Coca-Cola in December announced that Jubilant Bhartia will acquire a minority stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt., the parent company of the soft drink maker’s largest bottler in India called Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. The total acquisition cost is $1.5 billion, the people said. The pizza-to-pharmaceuticals conglomerate will fund the remaining $900 million required for the acquisition with $600 million of equity and $300 million in debt, the people added. Two subsidiaries of the group — Jubilant BevCo and Jubilant Beverages — recently issued rupee-denominated bonds totaling $658 million-equivalent to fund the deal, Bloomberg News reported.