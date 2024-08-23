Bajaj Auto gets DVA certificate for all 15 electric vehicle models

Bajaj Auto has become the first automotive (auto) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to receive a domestic value addition (DVA) certificate for all 15 electric vehicle models it submitted for clearance from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

As of August 21, 2024, MHI has approved 50 out of 74 models submitted by six companies, including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto. The remaining applications are still under review.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DVA certificate is crucial for receiving incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which requires companies to achieve 50 per cent or more localisation on each vehicle basis to claim the benefits. This will be the first financial year ( FY 25) when auto OEMS under the five year auto PLI will get reimbursement of their incentives from the government if they meet targets and conditions.