Home / Companies / News / Bandhan Bank approves re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as MD

Bandhan Bank approves re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as MD

The current tenure of Ghosh as the MD and CEO will expire on July 9, 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bandhan Bank on Friday approved the reappointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.

The re-appointment, if approved by the Reserve Bank, would be effective from July 10, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The board approval for re-appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The current tenure of Ghosh as the MD and CEO will expire on July 9, 2024, and in terms of the regulatory provisions, the application for re-appointment would be submitted to the RBI at least six months before the expiry of the current term, it said.

Accordingly, it said, an application will be made to the RBI seeking prior approval for re-appointment as the MD and CEO of the bank, within the timeline stipulated by the central bank.

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 7 mouth-watering sweets and dishes for Rakhi day

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Bhim Army chief's condition stable, vehicle used by attackers recovered

IRB Infra arm inks pact with NHAI for tolling project in Madhya Pradesh

PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs 3,500 cr via NCDs to fund business growth

Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm; sells 2.46% stake for Rs 1,371 cr

Beverage giant Coca-Cola joins ONDC, launches marketplace Coke Shop

MakeMyTrip to collaborate with WEP for women entrepreneurs in North-East

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chandra Shekhar GhoshBandhan Bank

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story