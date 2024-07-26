Zomato rolls out 'Brand Packs' to reward repeat orders from restaurants

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday announced a new initiative on X (formerly Twitter): the launch of ‘Brand Packs’, a step toward establishing loyalty programmes for select restaurants on the platform.

“I repeat-order from my favourite restaurants often, and so do a lot of our customers,” Goyal said in his post. “To make this more rewarding for you, we are introducing Brand Packs – our first step towards building loyalty programs for select restaurants on Zomato.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Zomato: What are Brand Packs? Brand Packs aim to reward frequent customers with various incentives, enhancing the overall dining experience through special offers and discounts.

Loyalty programmes, such as the Brand Packs, are commonly used by retailers and corporations to attract and retain customers by offering rewards for repeat business. This new initiative aligns with Zomato’s ongoing efforts to innovate and cater to diverse customer needs.

What does Zomato’s Brand Pack offer?

Goyal added that more than 4,000 restaurants and more than one million brand packs had already been purchased.

The feature is already available on the Zomato app. Many brand packs are offering an extra 10 per cent off the next three orders upon purchase. This offer does not require any minimum order value.

There is also no upper limit on discount, and it can be used together with regular restaurant coupons, as well as any discount provided by Zomato Gold.



However, the additional discount is not offered on ‘Deal of the Day’. Prices of these packs appear to range between Rs 9 to Rs 29, but may be more depending on the restaurant. The coupons are valid for 30 days, upon date of purchase.

Zomato’s pure veg, ‘large fleet’ rollouts

Earlier this year, Zomato also introduced a ‘pure vegetarian mode’ on its app, catering to users with strict vegetarian preferences, and a ‘large order fleet’ to manage sizable orders for gatherings and events. As per course, all these launches were announced through the CEO Deepinder Goyal’s X account.



For the financial year 2023-24. Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 351 crore, a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 971 crore in FY23. Consolidated revenue from operations for FY24 reached Rs 12,114 crore, marking a 71 per cent increase from Rs 7,079 crore in FY23. This growth is partly attributed to the acquisition of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly Grofers India Pvt Ltd) in June 2022.

Speaking on the financial results, Goyal emphasised Zomato’s focus on continuous innovation and value creation for all stakeholders, including restaurant and delivery partners. “We believe that we can continue to grow faster if we continue to innovate using our customer-first principles while creating value for all our other stakeholders,” Goyal concluded.

