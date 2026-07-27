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Bank of Baroda's customer data, internal documents leaked on dark web

The leaked data includes customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records, said cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer

Bank of Baroda
Preliminary indications suggest ​the incident stemmed from a compromised email system (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 3:58 PM IST
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Customer data from India's state-run Bank of Baroda, along ​with internal documents, has been leaked on ​the dark web, according to a source familiar with ‌the matter and a cybersecurity researcher.

The leaked data includes customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records, said cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the leak and said the bank was conducting a forensic audit.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Bank of Baroda has not notified stock exchanges of ‌any breach.

Bank of Baroda, the Reserve Bank of India and India's cybersecurity regulator CERT-In did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The leak comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity risks facing large companies and financial institutions that store vast amounts of customer and business data.

Preliminary indications suggest ​the incident stemmed from a compromised email system, the source said.

The data appeared ‌on a dark web site on Saturday night and was advertised as a cache containing more than ​700 ‌gigabytes of information, based on metadata analysis of the site, Srikanth ‌said.

In June, a cyberattack on Apple supplier Tata Electronics led to component design and specification documents linked to Apple ‌and ​Tesla being leaked ​on the dark web.

Earlier this month, ransomware group World Leaks posted files on the dark web related ‌to India's largest ​nuclear plant.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Dark WebBank of Barodadata leakdata leakage

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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