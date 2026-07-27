Bank of Baroda's customer data, internal documents leaked on dark web

Customer data from India's state-run Bank of Baroda, along ​with internal documents, has been leaked on ​the dark web, according to a source familiar with ‌the matter and a cybersecurity researcher.

The leaked data includes customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records, said cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the leak and said the bank was conducting a forensic audit.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Bank of Baroda has not notified stock exchanges of ‌any breach.

Bank of Baroda, the Reserve Bank of India and India's cybersecurity regulator CERT-In did not immediately respond to requests for comment.