BoM plans ₹2,000 crore equity issue; govt stake to fall below 75%

Public-sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is working on plans for equity offering for indicative ₹2,000 crore capital for meeting regulatory requirement to have public shareholding of 75 per cent by August 2026. This would be done by reducing the stake of the government of India, which currently stood at little less than 80 per cent.

“The bank has board-approved capital raising plan for FY 25-26,” said managing director and chief executive director Nidhu Saxena on the sidelines of FICCI-IBA event, adding that the bank is exploring aspects like mode of the fund raise and timing.

The options open before Pune-based lender include offer for sale (OFS) of part of the government stake. Another option is to float fresh equity share offering.