JK Cement board approves ₹4,805 cr investment to add 7 MTPA capacity

This includes a clinkerisation unit of 4 MnTPA and cement grinding of 3 MnTPA at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and two split grinding units, each of 2 MnTPA capacity, in Rajasthan and in Punjab

The company's grey cement capacity is 25.2 MTPA. It is also a leading global manufacturer of white cement, with a total white cement capacity of 1.12 MnTPA in India, and a wall putty capacity of 1.33 MnTPA.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd on Monday said its board has approved investments worth Rs 4,805 crore for greenfield expansion of a new cement line of 7 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA).

This includes a clinkerisation unit of 4 MnTPA and cement grinding of 3 MnTPA at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and two split grinding units, each of 2 MnTPA capacity, in Rajasthan and in Punjab, according to a regulatory filing from the JK Organisation group firm.

"The total proposed investment for the expansion is estimated at Rs 4,805 crores," it added. 

Earlier this year, JK Cement had completed the acquisition of majority stake in Jammu & Kashmir-based Saifco Cements.

The company's grey cement capacity is 25.2 MTPA. It is also a leading global manufacturer of white cement, with a total white cement capacity of 1.12 MnTPA in India, and a wall putty capacity of 1.33 MnTPA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

