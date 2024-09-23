Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bankruptcy court seeks SpiceJet's reply over unpaid operational dues

Bankruptcy court seeks SpiceJet's reply over unpaid operational dues

The court was told that the said debt has been acknowledged by the airline and yet there has been no compliance

Spicejet
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, on Monday issued a notice to cash-strapped airline SpiceJet over operational debt of around Rs 1.18 crore.

The bench, comprising Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Dr Sanjeev Tanjan, was hearing a petition against SpiceJet under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016 allows operational creditors to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by filing an application with the adjudicating authority (that is, the NCLT).

The operational creditor, M/s Techjockey Infotech Private Limited, filed the application seeking an insolvency resolution process against the airline for not paying dues for the software services availed by them.

The court was told that the said debt has been acknowledged by the airline and yet there has been no compliance.

Considering this, the NCLT directed the airline to file a reply before the next date of hearing, which is on November 14.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 cr through QIP, to receive additional Rs 736 cr

Fueled by Rs 3,000 crore fundraise, SpiceJet to aim 100 aircrafts by 2026

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP, to receive additional Rs 736 cr

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 cr from institutional investors via share sale

SC dismisses SpiceJet's plea against HC order grounding 3 aircraft engines

Topics :SpiceJetBankruptcyAirline

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News