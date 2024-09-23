Bankruptcy court seeks SpiceJet's reply over unpaid operational dues

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, on Monday issued a notice to cash-strapped airline SpiceJet over operational debt of around Rs 1.18 crore.
The bench, comprising Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Dr Sanjeev Tanjan, was hearing a petition against SpiceJet under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016 allows operational creditors to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by filing an application with the adjudicating authority (that is, the NCLT).
The operational creditor, M/s Techjockey Infotech Private Limited, filed the application seeking an insolvency resolution process against the airline for not paying dues for the software services availed by them.
The court was told that the said debt has been acknowledged by the airline and yet there has been no compliance.
Considering this, the NCLT directed the airline to file a reply before the next date of hearing, which is on November 14.