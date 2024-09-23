Oister Global, Tribe Capital partner to launch $500 million fund

Institutional investor Oister Global and venture capital firm Tribe Capital India have teamed up to launch a secondaries franchise in India, targeting $500 million in investments over the next two years, according to a joint press statement.

The move seeks to capitalise on India's rapidly growing secondaries market, which has seen $7.7 billion in transactions over the past five years. The partnership comes as investors increasingly look to monetise positions in the Indian private equity and venture capital space.

With a pipeline of identified investments, the firms aim to leverage their complementary strengths — Oister's deep local market expertise, and Tribe Capital India's quant-driven diligence.