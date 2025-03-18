Home / Companies / News / Barclays boosts India operations with Rs 2,300 crore capital infusion

Barclays boosts India operations with Rs 2,300 crore capital infusion

The bank last injected Rs 3,000 crore in 2021, and the latest investment takes the bank's total invested capital to over Rs 12,400 crore

The infusion will strengthen the bank's balance sheet and help grow its businesses across the investment and private banks, it said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
British lender Barclays on Tuesday announced a Rs 2,300-crore capital infusion into India operations.

The infusion by the head office into Barclays Bank PLC India must be seen as a reaffirmation of its long-term commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing economies, as per a statement.

The infusion will strengthen the bank's balance sheet and help grow its businesses across the investment and private banks, it said.

It will enable the bank to expand its reach to a wider client base across corporate and financial sponsor clients and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India, the statement added.

The bank last injected Rs 3,000 crore in 2021, and the latest investment takes the bank's total invested capital to over Rs 12,400 crore.

"India's economic potential continues to present attractive opportunities for Barclays to grow its business," its interim head of markets for Asia Pacific and country chief executive for India Jaideep Khanna said.

The bank has been present in the country for over 25 years and offers financing solutions, advisory on mergers and acquisitions, debt capital markets, risk management solutions, cash, trade and working capital to clients. It also provides investments, lending, and wealth advisory solutions to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and family offices.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

