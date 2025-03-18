Zepto expands to deliver Apple products within 10 minutes in select cities

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has expanded its electronics category by adding Apple’s extensive portfolio, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories, to its platform. The company aims to strengthen its position in the premium electronics segment, increasing its total electronics assortment to over 5,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) sold by various sellers on the platform.

The move comes nearly two weeks after another quick commerce player, Blinkit, began delivering Apple products, including MacBook Air, iPads, and AirPods, within 10 minutes in select Indian cities.

According to the company, its expansion into premium electronics is driven by growing demand for instant access to high-value gadgets. The platform has recorded a 35 per cent month-on-month increase in users searching for Apple products.

“With Apple’s vast portfolio now on Zepto, we are making premium technology instantly accessible, transforming how people buy high-value gadgets,” said Abhimanyu Singh, business head, electronics category, Zepto.

“In just the last 30 days, over a million users have actively searched for Apple products—be it the recently launched iPhone 16E, AirPods 4, or iPads—on Zepto, reflecting a massive interest in instant access to premium tech. With our sellers deepening their collaboration with Apple, they are not just expanding the assortment; we are redefining the very experience of electronics shopping—making it faster, easier, and more seamless than ever before. We thank our sellers for enabling this,” he added.

Overall, the company offers a range of over 45,000 products, spanning groceries, electronics, beauty essentials, and toys, across nearly 50 cities.